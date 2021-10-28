Meggitt's third-quarter revenues take-off ahead of proposed Parker-Hannifin acquisition

Aerospace company Meggitt has reported a year-on-year five per cent rise in group revenues during Q3 2021, ahead of its proposed takeover by Parker-Hannifin.

Civil aerospace revenue increased by 29 per cent during the same period, with a strong aftermarket growth of 44 per cent year-on-year.

It is also enjoying a strong order intake, with a year to date book to bill of 1.03x in Civil Aftermarket and 1.19x in Energy

Tony Wood, Group CEO, said: “We are pleased to have delivered another period of sequential group revenue improvement. Within this, the continued recovery in civil aerospace is encouraging with further positive signs emerging. However, the trends we saw during the first half in defence have continued in the third quarter.”

However, its third quarter defence revenue was 12 per cent lower, reflecting a reduction in orders from the US Defense Logistics Agency and longer lead times in the supply chain.

Its full year outlook also painted a more mixed picture with revenue around five per cent lower than 2020 on an organic basis.

Meggitt argued that supply chain disruption and softer defence constrain demand was constraining its third quarter profit and full year outlook.

The firm anticipates its operating profit for the full year to be in the range of £170m to £190m.

Shareholders approved Parker-Hannifin’s cash acquisition in late September following the boards of both companies reaching a deal.

The agreement is now subject to an investigation from The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), after the Secretary of State issued a public intervention notice earlier this month, citing national security grounds.

The CMA will submit its report by 18 March 2022.