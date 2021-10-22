Meet London's whizz kid who bagged deals with Twitter and Yahoo

London-born entrepreneur Nick D’Aloisio, who sold his mobile app to Yahoo for £21.73m at the age of 17, has now sold his latest company, Sphere, to Twitter.

The company started as a question and answer app that allowed users to instantly chat to paid experts.

However, Mr D’Aloisio said he found himself drawn to the community aspect of the app which brought strangers interested in the same topics together.

“What was interesting was that people were talking so often throughout the day, and it wasn’t just talking to their friend on Facebook, but someone they had not met before about something they were interested in,” he told the BBC.

He then pivoted the offering to group chats, connecting strangers together, with the help of his co-founder, Tomas Halgas.

With this move, he hoped to remove the toxicity surrounding platforms like Reddit and Facebook, and focus on building genuine a community for Sphere. And it is was this sense of community that attracted Twitter to buy the company, with an imminent deal closing in November.

However, this isn’t the first time D’Aloisio has created a million dollar idea.

Not only was he the youngest person to receive a round of venture capital in tech, but he was still in his teens when he signed a multi-million dollar deal with Yahoo for his company, Summly.

Summly, an app which automatically summarised news articles and other materials, established D’Aloisio’s name in the startup space.

Aside from his business ventures, he recently finished his PhD at Oxford University, where he specialised in the philosophy of mind and cognitive science.