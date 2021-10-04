McDonald's pledges to achieve net zero emissions for all UK restaurants by 2030

McDonald’s has set out its strategy to help its operations in the UK and Ireland achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

The fast food chain has pledged to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its global operations by 2050.

The chain will aim to achieve net zero emissions for all its restaurants and offices by 2030.

Within its plan for change, McDonald’s said its UK and Ireland business would aim to use soy in ingredients and its supply chain’s animal feed by 2026.

It will offer customers “market leading” vegan plant-based food and drink, as well as forming a nutrition innovation council to develop more balanced menu options.

The business will also create a blueprint for new freehold restaurants to be built to a UK industry net zero emissions standard from 2022.

The firm’s first restaurant built to a UK industry net zero emissions standard is set to open next month in Shropshire.

Customer packaging will be made from renewable, recycled or certified sources and designed to be recyclable or compostable, by 2024, the firm pledged.

By 2023, the chain said it will have developed a new scorecard to aid the sourcing of sustainable ingredients.

Paul Pomroy, chief executive for McDonald’s UK & Ireland said the company needed to “accelerate our ambition and work even harder to look after each other and the planet.”

He added: “This new plan for change is not just our sustainability strategy, it’s our business priority. That means it isn’t a plan for one change, but for many – changes that together, with 1,400 restaurants, over 130,000 people, 23,000 British and Irish farmers and 4 million customers visiting every day, really will add up.”