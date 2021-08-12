McColl's announces £30m cash call to increase Morrison partner stores to 350

Convenience store group McColl’s has confirmed it will conduct a £30m cash call to accelerate its partnership with supermarket Morrisons.

The net proceeds of the capital raising will be used to increase the number of Morrisons Daily stores from 56 to 350 by November 2022, accelerating previous targets by 50 stores.

The cash injection will also go towards improvements to the grocery infrastructure in the Morrisons Daily sites including expanding the chilled offer, as well as readying the estate to extend beyond 350 sites.

Newsagents operator McColl’s has a wholesale supply deal with Morrisons in a partnership that ends in 2027.

​​”Today’s capital raising represents a transformational opportunity to accelerate our strategy and capitalise on the growth opportunity available to us in food-led convenience,” McColl’s boss Jonathan Miller said.

The capital raising will comprise of a non-pre-emptive firm placing of 150,000,000 new ordinary shares of £0.001 each in the capital of the company at the offer price per new ordinary share to raise up to £30m.

The company reported like-for-like sales growth of 1 per cent and two-year like-for-like of 7.4 per cent in its interim results for the 26 week period ended 30 May 2021.

Total revenue was down 5.3 per cent to £572.7m, reflecting the months of store closures under England’s third national coronavirus lockdown.

The capital raising is subject to approval by shareholders at a general meeting in early September.