Sadiq Khan and Shaun Bailey are neck-and-neck in early counting for the mayor of London election, with the race set to be closer than pundits predicted.

As of 1.30pm, Labour’s incumbent mayor leads the Tory challenger by 38 points to 37, with Green party candidate Sian Berry third on 8 per cent.

Liberal Democrat candidate Luisa Porritt is fourth on 4 per cent.

The count is still in its very early stages, with counting yet to start in some Labour strongholds like Greenwich, Lewisham, Enfield and Haringey.

Khan led Bailey in most polls over the past year by 20+ points, however one YouGov poll put Bailey on the eve of the election put the Tory just 12 points behind the mayor.

The early results have sent fears through Khan’s campaign that a low turnout could deliver a shock upset victory for the Tories.

A Labour source said: “It looks almost certain that turnout is down on 2016 and patterns of voting throughout the day have changed significantly because of many people working from home which makes it difficult to assess exactly how much it has dropped by at this stage.

“While we are hopeful Londoners have chosen to re-elect Sadiq as their mayor, we remain concerned that turnout, combined with voters believing they can afford to put smaller parties first without consequence, means it is not impossible that the Tories sneak over the line.”

Labour were worried in the lead up to polling day about a low turnout providing a surprise upset of the incumbent, however it is believed the early turnout is even lower than the party expected.

Internal Labour polling numbers yesterday showed in-person turnout was was just 11.6 per cent of the total 2016 turnout as of noon.