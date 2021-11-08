Mayor calls on Bolt and Ola to match Uber worker commitments

The Mayor of London has called for growing private hire operators to up their worker commitments.

A Supreme Court ruling earlier this year ruled that private hire drivers – employed by firms like Uber, Bolt and Ola – were workers and therefore entitled to holiday pay, pensions and the national minimum wage whilst driving.

Uber bosses have said they are frustrated that whilst they – the largest operator in the capital – matched those commitments with a package agreed alongside union GMB, competitors including Bolt and Ola have yet to implement new terms and conditions for drivers.

Yesterday the Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said “the agreement between Uber and GMB… is making tangible differences to the lives and living standards of Uber drivers.

“I hope other employers in the gig economy follow suit so we can drive up employment standards across London and the UK,” he continued.

Uber had been in the headlines in the lead-up to the Supreme Court decision but the move to guarantee various benefits has seen the spotlight move on to other operators.

According to Uber, there are currently over 200,000 drivers working on other operators who are “denied the protections they are entitled to.”

Earlier this year Jamie Heywood, Uber’s UK and Northern Europe chief, told City A.M. that it would be more sensible for the employment rights of drivers in the gig economy to be enshrined in law after a parliamentary debate, rather than the case-by-case legal ratchet currently in place.

“A driver now will get working benefits on a trip that they accept through the Uber app, but they will have a different legal status and have different legal benefits if they accept a trip through some of our competitors,” he said in May.

“That does seem to me to absurd.”

Tonight Dara Khosrowshani, Uber’s CEO, said “we are not the only player in town” and echoed Heywood’s call for a level playing field.

Bolt and Ola have been contacted for comment.

