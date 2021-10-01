Marvel's What If...? Episode 8 review: Meet a new kind of villain

*** WARNING: This review contains spoilers for all current episodes of What If…? on Disney+ ***

So far, What If…? has been made up of self-contained episodes, with The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright) being the only constant as an impartial narrator. This week, however, we follow on from episode 7’s cliff-hanger, which showed a hybrid of Vision and Ultron in a suit made of the Infinity Stones.

“This particular story… this one breaks my heart” begins The Watcher, as we view a very different reality to the ones we have seen before. As Black Widow (Lake Bell) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) fight their way through a grim post-apocalyptic Russia, it’s revealed that in this reality Ultron won. If you remember Age of Ultron, the turning point was the creation of Vision, an organic body intended for Ultron. Here, The Avengers didn’t obtain the body, instead Ultron (Ross Marquand) merged with it, and it was game over for the planet as the crazed AI killed the lead Avengers, and most of the planet, using nuclear weapons.

It may not make for the cheeriest tone, but What If…? has consistently embraced the darker side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While this week brings yet another means of killing Tony Stark (making four by my count this season), it also offers the chance to have new superheroes step up in the absence of old favourites. Also, strangely, due to legal rumblings in the real world, this season may genuinely be the last ride for Black Widow. Death doesn’t prevent Marvel characters from returning, but litigation will.

Now for the moment of the episode. Having achieved “peace” (global annihilation), Ultron is confronted by Thanos looking for the Mind Stone. Ultron lasers The Mad Titan in half, taking The Infinity Gauntlet and almost effortlessly becoming unbeatable. You’ve got to admit, it’s an impressive moment. Ultron sees the infinite corners of The Universe and decides to bring “peace” to all existence, including many familiar planets. He even defeats Captain Marvel in an epic battle concluded with a big boom.

As with the Killmonger episode, the audience reaches a ‘now what?’ moment where the villain has everything they want. Except there’s more. Ultron then hears The Watcher and becomes aware of The Multiverse. “I have seen everything” exclaims The Watcher, “But what the hell is this?”. In the hope of preventing the catastrophe that would be Ultron entering The Multiverse, Black Widow and Hawkeye enter The KGB archives in Russia. Willed on by an unusually invested Watcher, they discover that Arnim Zola’s (Toby Jones) consciousness is still uploaded in Siberia.

It’s interesting to see The Watcher become more involved in this episode, as he gets more desperate but determined not to break his oath of non-interference. The episode also shows how much fun a Black Widow/Hawkeye movie might have been, as the pair trade jokes and uncover artefacts (including Red Guardian’s shield). It’s unlikely to happen, but the purpose of What If…? is also to show what might have been, as well as what could be.

The Multiverse is penetrated by Ultron, who is inevitably keen to claim it for himself. Hawkeye and Black Widow boot up Zola, who is unaware SHIELD and Hydra are no more, and he agrees to infiltrate Ultron’s programming and dismantle it from the inside. He is downloaded onto one of Hawkeye’s arrows and shot into one of Ultron’s drones. Now living inside a funky green coloured drone, Zola informs the duo that the Ultron hive mind is “out of range”, just as other drones attack the group and Hawkeye sacrifices himself to help Black Widow escape. There’s an echo of what happened in Endgame, as Hawkeye falls into the drones and blows them all up, along with himself.

Zola reveals to Black Widow that Ultron is not in “The Observable Universe”, as we see a Manga-style battle between him and The Watcher within The Multiverse. It’s cool to see The Watcher reach his final form and declare to Ultron “you cannot compute the power of my will!” as the pair fight it out. A team up of previous characters seems inevitable for the finale, but this would have been a great final showdown.

Punching through several realities (keep an eye out for one where Steve Rogers is being inaugurated as President), Ultron bests The Watcher, who finally retreats. “Run, Watch, it doesn’t matter” Ultron declares, “from here I can see everything. No-one can stop me now”. Animated spin-offs aren’t always well written, but What If…? has ensured that this feels as important as a movie. Out of options, The Watcher turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who has been imprisoned since his exploits in episode 4. “I see now, I need your help” he says to The Sorcerer Supreme, ending the episode on a hopeful note.

From the trailers and hints within the episodes, it’s clear next week’s finale will see a reappearance of favourites from the show – Captain Carter, Party Thor, Marvel Zombies, and perhaps Killmonger will be there to throw a spanner in the works. It would have been nice to get James Spader to voice Ultron again (Marquand is mimicking the actor as he did with Red Skull in the Infinity War and Endgame), but it’s good to see the spotlight fall on a character who doesn’t get as much love as Thanos. Things are finely poised for next week, but do not expect everything to be tied up neatly – this is Marvel after all.

New episodes of What If…? are available every Wednesday on Disney+