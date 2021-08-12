Marvel’s What If…? Episode 1 review: Captain Carter's moment

*** WARNING: The following review contains spoilers for Disney+ series What If…? ***

A few weeks ago, The Multiverse was introduced in the final episode of Loki, the hit Marvel series from Disney+. While it’s been hinted at for some time, this confirmation has huge ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe: could we get past Spider-man actors interacting with Tom Holland? The arrival of The X-Men? Could dead characters return? While those questions are yet to be answered, Marvel has chosen to throw some ideas out there with its new animated series, the tantalisingly titled What If…?

The series is more or less what it sounds like – nine animated episodes which wonder what would happen in certain characters had taken a different path: what if T’Challa, not Peter Quill, became Star Lord; or Loki became King of Asgard? We start, however, with an MCU favourite, as we ask “What If Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?”

https://youtu.be/wzjQsZ_Wr50

“Time, space, reality… it’s more than a linear path” begins the ominous introduction of The Watcher (voiced by Jeffrey Wright), a being that observes all realities and presents this week episode, like a less creepy Twilight Zone. We are taken to the Second World War, and the events of the first Captain America film, or specifically the transformation scene. Instead of being lead away, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) stands with her male counterparts as Steve Rogers prepares to be injected with the super serum. A Hydra spy sabotages the experiment, shooting Steve, and Peggy takes his place at his and Howard Stark’s (Dominic Cooper) encouragement. To the despair of her male superiors, Peggy becomes Captain Carter, a super soldier who leads the fight against Red Skull (Ross Marquand) as he tries to unleash a being from another dimension.

The beats of the story are quite similar to the second half of The First Avenger. We don’t lose Bucky, and Steve gets a new role as The Hydra Stomper (like a 40s Iron Man), but the mission is largely the save. What makes the episode compelling is Peggy’s perspective, which gives energy to a familiar path. As well as The Nazis, sexism is another of Carter’s foes. Initially portrayed through a series of obvious jibes (“since when did dames fight like that?”), Atwell brings some depth to the experience in a heartfelt moment with Steve. “The way people view me has changed” she says. “I’m no longer screaming to be heard, to be seen, to be in the room”. Rogers, who remains the “skinny kid from Brooklyn”, fits naturally into a supporting role, maintaining his sense of decency and being there to fight with (and for) his beloved. He isn’t pushed aside, just given a different spot.

Presented in a cel-shaded animation style (think Into The Spider-verse), the battle sequences are vibrant and fun, particularly with the enthusiasm Atwell brings to her vocal performance. “That was brilliant! Let’s give it another go!” she declares as she takes her Union Flag shield out for a spin. As for her opponents, the Nazis are very cartoonish (even for a cartoon). “Zee Allies must be desperate – sending a fragile fräulein to fight for zem!” a hench soldier squeals, in an accent that wouldn’t be ok in any other context. Still, Peggy is the focus here, and with only thirty minutes to work with, there’s no time to make them anything other than target practice.

Marquand reprises Red Skull, having played the part in Infinity War and Endgame after original actor Hugo Weaving expressed his dislike for the part. Indeed, the vocal cast is an interesting look at who is still involved in The MCU – regulars Sebastian Stan, Samuel L Jackson, and Jeremy Renner all make vocal appearances, but Chris Evans is noticeably absent (replaced by soundalike Josh Keaton).

Captain Carter’s debut is a fun way to begin the What If…? concept. The character certainly has a future, although Disney may be reluctant given that a previous series, Agent Carter, couldn’t translate fan enthusiasm into ratings and was cancelled after two seasons. For now, it’s a hypothetical that is expertly realised in this format, and leaves us excited for the what if’s to come.

New episodes of Marvel’s What If…? are available every Wednesday on Disney+