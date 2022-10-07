Markets wait on US job data as pound heads for further dip against dollar

The FTSE 100 endures another volatile morning as the markets close off yet another turbulent week.

The blue-chip index saw a small tick up (+0.1 per cent), with defence, banking, utilities and energy stocks leading the way.

In particular energy stocks BP and Shell gave a much-needed boost to the index after oil prices climbed following Opec’s agreement to cut production by 2m barrels a day: the biggest since the pandemic.

B&Q owner Kingfisher, Ocado and Frasers Group were the biggest fallers of morning as consumer confidence continues to be knocked.

The FTSE 250 was also down 0.6 per cent, with landscaping firm Marshalls dragging with a near 26 per cent crash this morning following disappointing results.

However, all eyes will be on the US job report, which is due to be released this afternoon.

Normally a big market mover, the figures are a good indication of how the US economy is coping, especially with the current tighter liquidity environment.

If the US labour market figures are stronger than expected, analysts have warned this could pull the pound down further against the dollar.

The pound is currently equal to $1.12 after hitting record lows of $1.03 last month.

Kim Cundy, economist at CBA said: “GBP risks falling further today if FOMC rate hike expectations firm following the September non‑farm payrolls print.

“With sterling having recovered from the volatility driven by Kwarteng’s mini-budget, the focus returns to the question of when the dollar dominance will resume.”

Sterling already took a beating yesterday as markets reacted to the latest downgrading of the UK’s credit outlook.