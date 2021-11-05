Global IPO bonanza: Market listings raise record $346bn in 2021 so far

The global IPO market is booming, according to new data from Refinitiv ahead of the likely listing of Amazon-backed EV maker Rivian next week.

IPOs have raised more than $346bn so far this year, with technology the unsurprising star sector.

All up, 1,793 initial public offerings have been recorded globally so far during 2021, two-thirds more than the number recorded during the same period in 2020 and the highest year-to-date tally since Refinitiv records began in 1980.

The Nasdaq has trumped London as the most popular IPO destination, with the latter embracing the Spac trend.

Refinitiv data showed London did grow its successful initial public offering (IPO) total so far by 318 per cent to $15bn raised.

The next closest European rival to London is Frankfurt, which hosted IPOs worth $10.5bn in the year so far.