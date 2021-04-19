Markets: FTSE 100 keeps its head above 7,000

London’s FTSE 100 turned negative by 0.5 per cent this morning but still kept its head above the 7,000-mark at 7,016. Meanwhile the FTSE 250 enjoyed a boost of 0.21 per cent to 22,568.

Across the pond, Dow Jones sank 0.26 per cent to 33,993, as Nasdaq lifted slightly by 0.06 per cent to 14,038.

Melrose Industries were up 1.68 per cent this morning, or 3.00 points, as the company confirmed its plans to sell its air conditioning unit for £2.62bn.

Johnson Matthey was also in luck, up 0.63 per cent to 3,206, after it signed an agreement with Russian metals producer Nornickel to produce electric vehicle batteries.

In Asia, the blue-chip index climbed 2.4 per cent to 5,087.02, its best recorded since 11 March.

Oil slips

Oil prices dipped lower this morning, as surging Covid-19 cases in India and other countries stoked concerns that stricter measures to contain the pandemic would be a blow to economic activity, as well as the demand for crude.

Brent crude was down 0.3 per cent, at $66.54 a barrel, after rising 6 per cent last week.

US oil was down 0.2 per cent, at $62.96 a barrel, backtracking on last week’s gains of 6.4 per cent.