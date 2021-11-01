Manhattan's Carlyle Hotel unveils big changes after three-year refurb

The Carlyle, one of New York’s most storied hotels, is set to become even more desirable to the international jet set with its newly revamped suites, high-end restaurants, and leading art collection. Located on the corner of Madison Avenue and 76th Street, the hotel, a member of the Rosewood group, has been a landmark of Manhattan’s well-appointed Upper East Side since it first opened its gilt doors in 1930.

Overseen by award-winning architectural design firm tonychi, The Carlyle’s reimagined guest rooms and suites are “inspired by the glamour and beauty of Manhattan’s pre-war era, the Upper East Side, and the glamourous guests whose footsteps have graced the hallowed halls of this hotel residence for over ninety years”.

The living room of the Presidential Suite

William Paley, long-standing creative director of tonychi studio, led the redesign of 155 of the hotel’s 189 rooms and suites. Carlylites fear not: the additional 34 rooms and suites remain completely unique in design and range from the Empire Suite by renowned designer, Thierry Despont, to new suites by rising interior designer, Dan Fink.

A hotel of this size and legacy certainly required a light touch to make it work. “We had to be careful with this restoration and we feel it offers the perfect modern aesthetic to bring the hotel into the future while still respecting the past,” says managing director of The Carlyle, Anthony McHale.

Subtle nods to art deco style trickle throughout the building, many of the details paying homage to Dorothy Draper, The Carlyle’s original designer, while the popular (and 75-year-old) Bemelmans Bar maintains its iconic gold walls peppered with the whimsical drawings by the artist Ludwig Bemelman, known for illustrating the Madeleine series that first published in 1939.

Bemelmans Bar

Without doubt the most exciting addition is the Presidential Suite, a palatial residential-style apartment that takes up the entirety of the 26th floor and features breathtaking 360-degree views of the city. Guests access the suite via private elevator, the entrance hall designed for ultimate opulence, boasting hand-etched Art Deco inspired murals adorned with gold leaf, while Venetian plaster graces the other walls. With such a square footage there’s ample space for a crowd: the suite comprises three bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one-half bath, a living room, full kitchen and media area. Additionally, the gallery entrance just off the landing features a grand piano, making it the ideal spot for entertaining and taking in the striking view of Central Park.

For a serious dose of old-New York charm with strikingly modern facilities, The Carlyle will certainly deliver.