Lower than expected VAT income widens taxman’s losses

The amount of tax HMRC failed to collect widened last year, driven by lower than expected VAT revenue, according to fresh figures released today.

The so-called tax gap – the difference between the amount of tax that should be paid and what is actually paid – reached £35bn last year, representing 5.3 per cent of all tax that should be collected.

The tax gap jumped over the last year from £33bn, representing five per cent of the expected tax take.

Even stripping out payment deferred through the government’s VAT deferral scheme launched to support businesses through the worst of the Covid crisis, the amount of uncollected VAT receipts hit £12.3bn, representing 8.4 per cent of the expected income from the tax.

According to HMRC’s figures, this is the first time the VAT tax gap has increased in five years in proportional terms. £12.6bn of Income tax, national insurance and capital gains tax was lost last year.

Negligence in recording transactions and preparing tax returns contributed the largest proportion to of the tax gap at £6.7bn or 19 per cent.

Making errors when filing tax returns can leave taxpayers open to heavy fines from HMRC. £7bn of the tax gap came from income self assessment returns, highlighting the possible scale of fines self-employed Brits could be exposed to.

Helen Morrissey, senior pensions and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Making a mistake leaves you open to being clobbered with large fines from HMRC as well as having to make good the initial under-declared payment.”

“As many people start filling out self-assessment tax returns in the coming months, they should do all they can to ensure they have a clear idea of their potential liabilities.”

Tax evasion, which is illegal, accounted for 5.5bn in lost tax, while £1.5bn of receipts was lost to tax avoidance, which is not illegal. Criminal attacks contributed £5.2bn to the tax gap.

Jim Harra, chief executive and first permanent secretary of HMRC, said: “It is encouraging to see such a large proportion of businesses and individuals meeting their tax obligations. We want to help everyone get their tax right, which will help fund our vital public services like the NHS and emergency services.”