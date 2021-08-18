Lower than expected UK inflation clip fails to lift FTSE 100

A lower than expected UK inflation clip failed to push the FTSE 100 higher this morning.

The capital’s premier index edged down 0.01 per cent to 7,180.15 points during the first hour of trading. The fall built on yesterday’s losses to feed into a very weak first half of the week for the blue-chip index.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show consumer prices index inflation pared back on an annual basis last month, falling to two per cent in July from 2.5 per cent in June.

The lower-than-expected rate of price rises suggests the Bank of England may adopt a more dovish position to winding down its ultra-loose monetary policy position, with the Old Lady unlikely to bring forward a rate rise or curbs to its bond buying programme.

Danni Hewson, financial analyst art AJ Bell, said: “Two percent. What a lovely round number.

“A number that appears to give members of the Bank of England’s MPC a great deal of wiggle room.”

The mid-cap FTSE 250 rose 0.37 per cent to 23,780.27 points on the news, while AIM shares gained 0.4 per cent to hit 1,263.93 points.

Winners and losers

Miners led the morning’s losses on the FTSE 100. BHP dipped 2.46 per cent to 2,300p, triggered by the firm announcing it will de-list from the London Stock Exchange, in part reversing gains made yesterday after it posted a bumper set of results.

Fellow miner Evraz dropped 1.43 per cent to 563.80p, while housebuilder Persimmon slipped 1.33 per cent to 2,830p.

Middle class favourite Ocado was the best performer in the morning, climbing 1.22 per cent to 1,867.50p.

Packaging firm Smurfit Kappa came second, up 1.14 per cent to 4,189p and chemicals company Croda International jumped 1.1 per cent to 9,192p.