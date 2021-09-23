New Lotus Emira First Edition to cost £75,995

The Lotus Emira V6 First Edition will cost £75,995, with production of the new British sports car starting in spring 2022. Described as ‘fully loaded’ and featuring a 400hp supercharged 3.5-litre V6, the First Edition comes with four option packs as standard.

Customers can choose from six different colours, and each First Edition has unique badging to ensure future classic status. Lotus hasn’t forgotten those who hoped the replacement for the long-running Elise was a bit more affordable either. A cheaper, four-cylinder First Edition will be revealed in the autumn. A ‘base edition’ Emira follows in 2023, priced from £59,995.

“To celebrate and reward our keenest early customers,” said Lotus MD Matt Windle, “we want to make the first cars extra-special to own. The features have been carefully selected by our design team to make for a truly special and distinct First Edition.”

Eager customers can visit the Lotus configurator to place a £2,000 refundable deposit, which guarantees an early delivery slot.

Lotus Emira V6 First Edition

The Lotus Emira V6 First Edition comes with a six-speed manual gearbox as standard, including Lotus’ now-familiar visible gearchange mechanism. A six-speed paddle-shift automatic is an £1,800 option.

Diamond-cut, ultra-lightweight forged 20-inch alloy wheels are standard, as are two-piece brake discs with Lotus-branded calipers.

The launch colour of Seneca Blue is likely to be popular, but the other no-cost alternatives are Magma Red, Hethel Yellow, Dark Verdant, Shadow Grey and Nimbus Grey. Lotus says more colours will be added in 2022.

There are also seven interior colour options for the two-seat sports car, plus either Nappa leather or Alcantara upholstery with contrast stitching.

First Edition equipment is comprehensive, with features such as climate control, cruise control and a 10.25-inch central touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and navigation. Other niceties include a premium KEF audio system and 12.3-inch TFT driver display.

Four option packs are standard: the Lower Black Pack, Drivers Pack, Design Pack and Convenience Pack. Users of the Lotus configurator will be delighted at all the goodies they bring for free.

For those reading from overseas, Lotus adds that pricing in Germany start from €95,995, with prices for the USA and China due to be announced in the coming weeks.

