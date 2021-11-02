New York firm WCP injects £300m into joint venture with Quilam Capital

London investment firm Quilam Capital has extended its joint venture with Wafra Capital Partners (WCP) with a £300m injection.

The joint venture with New York investment house Wafra, which began in 2019, forms part of Quilam’s ambition of becoming Europe’s top investor in specialty finance.

The latest investment takes the total available to deploy to around £600m, the firm said in a statement today.

“The first two years of the strategic partnership with WCP has proven very successful with us backing a number of high growth businesses and working alongside great management teams,” Quilam co-founder and partner Kieran McSweeney.

Fellow co-founder and partner Marc Sefton added that, “Further expansion of our capital base will provide the platform to enter our next period of growth and capitalise on the wealth of opportunities we are seeing”.

Quilam, founded by the pair in 2017, focuses on supporting businesses in the speciality finance sector.

WCP managing director for Europe, Rachid Ouaich said: “Our attitude towards risk, views on the specialist finance market and importance of long-term investment relationships are perfectly mirrored by the management team at Quilam.”