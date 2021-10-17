Gove the gardener: Are plans for a Tulip tower in London set to bloom again?

Tulip fever is heading to London, with housing secretary Michael Gove tipped to overule London mayor Sadiq Khan’s decision to squash plans for a flower-inspired skyscraper in the City.

Gove is expected to give the plans for a 300m tower the OK, the Telegraph reported, which would overturn Khan’s 2019 decision against the Tulip.

At the time Khan said the proposal, planned for a site next to the Gherkin and designed by Foster + Partners “would not constitute the high standard of design required for a tall building in this location”.

The Tulip would have an observation deck open to the public along with bars and restaurants.

Whitehall sources told the Telegraph they’re minded to side with the City of London Corporation, the Square Mile’s local authority which first approved the plans in 2019 before Khan came down against them.

A final decision is yet to be made – Gove’s predecessor Robert Jenrick was due to decide in September but was removed from his post instead.