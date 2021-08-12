Ticket sales for London clubs soar as 'decimated' sector begins slow recovery

London nightclubs have reported a ticket sales boom as the sector embarks on a slow post-lockdown recovery period.

Sales of nightclub event tickets in London were up 350 per cent on July 2019, according to data from events and ticketing platform FIXR.

The platform found the average number of tickets sold per event in London was up 25 per cent in July compared to two years earlier.

Clubs drawing high ticket sales include Pryzm Kingston, Electric Brixton, Cargo, Egg London, and Brixton Jamm.

Pryzm operator REKOM told CityA.M. it was trading at 150 per cent of its 2019 figures with revellers eager to pre-book to ensure they can get into venues.

The majority of customers were still walk-ins with a high demand for post-lockdown clubbing, the operator of 42-venues across the UK added.

However, bosses have stressed the sector has a long way to go in regaining its pre-Covid position with businesses beleaguered by rent debt and hit with a door security staff shortage.

Clubs have also been hit by the ‘pingdemic’ in their first few weeks of reopening since March 2020. A Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) survey of more than 200 businesses found that 78% of bosses were struggling with staff self-isolating in the seven days following 19 July.

“Fantastic to see London’s dancefloors and bars full over the last few weeks, bookings and ticket sales have been extremely strong,” NTIA boss Michael Kill said.

“Confidence in the sector is growing, there are still challenges ahead but we are focused on building back a sector that has been decimated by the pandemic.”

“These figures show that London’s party people are rushing back to dance floors, which is great news for the Capital’s nightclubs. It’s a really positive trend which will be crucial to the recovery of the UK nightlife sector post-Covid,” FIXR CEO Edmund Glover added.