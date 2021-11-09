London markets squeeze out gains on retail stocks rally

A rally among retail stocks helped London markets squeeze out small gains during the opening session today.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index edged up 0.08 per cent to 7,305.90 points, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 advanced 0.23 per cent to 23,593.38 points.

Retail stocks were the shining light in London during the first hour of trading, driven by investor sentiment toward the sector improving after Primark owner Associated British Foods posted a bumper crop of results.

The parent company of the clothes retailer announced it would reward shareholders who have swallowed anaemic returns from the stock over the course of the pandemic by paying a special dividend.

Revenues were in line with expectations, allowing the group to launch the dividend. It was the best performing stock on the FTSE 100 during the opening session.

Aerospace engineer Rolls Royce was close behind after it announced it had received financial backing to start building small nuclear reactors. The British engineering giant registered a 3.75 per cent jump in its share price.

The retail rally bled into the mid-cap index, with Cineworld, Marks and Spencer and Frasers Group all up more than 1.25 per cent.

Financials tempered gains on London markets, partly driven by investors unwinding bets on the Bank of England hiking interest rates before the new year.

Pershing Square and insurer Admiral – both listed on the FTSE 100 – lost 1.32 per cent and 1.07 per cent respectively, while bank Virgin Money had 0.79 per cent sliced off its share price.

The pound advanced on the dollar, strengthening 0.15 per cent to buy $1.3582.

London’s strong performance was reflected in the continent. Germany’s Dax 30 and the pan-European Stoxx 600 both opened up marginally.