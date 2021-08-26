London markets slide despite new Wall Street highs

The FTSE 100 fell today after four straight sessions of gains as a clutch of miners and industrial heavyweights weighed on London’s premier index.

After an hour of trading, the bourse was down 0.7 per cent at 7,098.23 points, with Melrose the top faller, down 2.6 per cent.

Having hit record highs yesterday amid a surge of takeover activity, the FTSE 250 of midcaps dropped 0.3 per cent this morning to 23,911.75 points.

Despite another record session on Wall Street last night, with the S&P hitting its 51st all-time-high of the year, markets around the world were in retreat this morning.

In Europe, the DAX and the CAC were down 0.7 and 0.5 per cent respectively, while across Asia stock markets also fell back.

The falls come ahead of the Federal Reserve’s annual Jackson Hole symposium, which begins tomorrow, where investors will be looking for hints as to whether the central bank will begin to ease off its monetary stimulus packages.

Interactive Investor head of markets Richard Hunter said: “A tepid opening to trading has seen investors choosing to react to further weakness in Asian markets, as opposed to the further strength of Wall Street. From a technical perspective, the usual slew of FTSE100 stocks being marked ex-dividend on a Thursday also weighs on the index.

“Even so, the progress of the major indices is reflective of the general move towards a return to normality, with the imminent Jackson Hole symposium providing an opportunity for the Federal Reserve to assure investors that the punch bowl will not be taken away just yet.”

Risers and fallers

Along with Melrose, a number of other prominent industrial firms were down this morning, with miners Antofagasta and Polymetal down 1.9 and 1.7 per cent respectively.

Also struggling were airline group IAG, down 1.5 per cent, and engineering giant Rolls-Royce, which dropped 1.3 per cent.

On the FTSE 250, Apax Global was the leading faller, shedding 3.2 per cent this morning.

But a raft of travel stocks were close behind, with Tui down 2.9 per cent and Hungarian flier Wizz Air dropping 1.7 per cent.

Cruise specialists Carnival lost 1.6 per cent, and National Express was down 1.5 per cent after an hour of trading.