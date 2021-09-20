Markets: FTSE 100 slumps 1.6 per cent to near three-month low

The FTSE 100 index has stumbled out of bed this morning as blue-chip miners and financial stocks were hammered.

London’s main market was down 1.6 per cent to 6,872 as concerns about inflation spooked investors.

The FTSE 250 meanwhile was down 1.4 per cent to 23,333 points.

Investors now await the Bank of England’s policy meeting this week for a timeline on its plan to ease its massive pandemic stimulus against the backdrop of rising inflation pressures from supply chain disruptions and higher energy prices.

Miners Glencore and Rio Tinto and financial stocks Prudential and HSBC led the declines.

The Pru slumped after reports this weekend that the UK insurance giant would continue a piviot to Asia with a £2bn Hong Kong raising.