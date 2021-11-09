London ranks first for employee discrimination, survey finds

Almost a third of London workers has experienced discrimination in the workplace, data from a YouGov’s survey for job website Indeed have revealed. The research included 1,750 people among employees, senior managers and HR managers across the country.

According to the study London ranked first with 30 per cent of employees facing discrimination, while Northern Ireland and the Midlands followed suit, with 29 and 28 per cent respectively.

Compared with the country’s average of 23 per cent, the proportion increases when considering employees from minority ethnic backgrounds, 49 per cent, and LGBTQ+ employees, 47 per cent.

As for workers with disabilities, a third experienced discrimination in terms of being denied the same opportunities as their colleagues.

Bullying and not feeling one’s opinions are valued are the most common forms of workplace inequality, with 36 per cent of workers experiencing them.

“Millions of people have experienced various forms of discrimination at work from bullying to not being valued or left out altogether because of their identity,” said Indeed’s senior director and global head of diversity inclusion and belonging Misty Gaither.

“Employees expect and are inspecting how organisations are prioritising diversity, inclusion, and belonging as well as how the company shows up in the world.”