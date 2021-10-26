London crowned the most dangerous city for UK cyclists

London is the UK’s most dangerous city for cyclists, reported a study by personal injury experts Boyes Turner Claims.

Bristol and Hull come in second and third place, reporting 1,301 and 1,243 incidents since 2016.

Using data from the Department for Transport, the research revealed that over the last five years, 11,560 incidents involving cyclists occurred in the capital, most of them on the A3211 between Blackfriars and Embankment.

The data also showed that the area around the Temple tube station is the most dangerous for cyclists, as it is the most common location of fatal accidents.

While road traffic accident casualties all over the country have registered a 45 per cent decrease since 2010, the numbers of cycling casualties went down by 6 per cent. Between 2019 and 2020, the number of fatal cycling incidents grew by 40 per cent across Britain.

“Cyclists are some of the most vulnerable road users, with the weather, road and traffic conditions, their smaller size relative to other vehicles, and the awareness and attitude of other drivers around them can all reduce their visibility and safety,” said Kim Milan, senior partner of Boyes Turner’s personal injury team.