The City is back: London Cocktail Club plans Mansion House bar

Nightcap has announced plans to open a new London Cocktail Club site in the Square Mile.

The bar operator has entered into a lease for a new 1,500 square ft venue at 78 Queen Victoria Street, near Cannon Street station and Mansion House station.

The venue is expected to open by the end of the calendar year and will have a 1am license and an unrestricted capacity of 150.

Nightcap continues to ramp up its new site roll-out and currently has a further five sites in legal negotiations across several of its brands.

It comes after the group’s existing bars in the City have reported a healthy return of customers and “strong trading” since lockdown measures were eased this summer.

Sarah Willingham, chief executive officer of Nightcap, added: “I am therefore delighted to announce the signing of this new bar by Mansion House tube station as the next in a string of new sites being finalised for The London Cocktail Club.

“We are delighted to see that the hard work invested across the Group, in securing the best possible sites across the country, is starting to pay off.”

The bar owner said it was readying itself to open five more premium bars across the UK.

Shares in the AIM AIM-listed company rose 1.25 per cent after the update on Monday morning.