London businesses say a winter lockdown is their biggest economic threat in new survey

Half of London’s businesses think the prospect of a winter lockdown is the biggest threat to their economic prosperity, according to a new survey.

A survey of 1,276 London businesses by London Councils and the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, conducted by YouGov, found 48 per cent of the capital’s businesses see “new variants causing national lockdowns” as their largest threat to survival.

The survey also found that workers from 70 per cent of London businesses are still working from home at least one day of the week.

It also revealed that recruitment in the capital is on the rise, with “49 per cent of London businesses having hired staff in the last 12 months and 54 per cent plan to recruit more in the next 12 months”.

The results come after a survey earlier this week showed business confidence in the capital was beginning to soar.

Sixty-five per cent of London businesses are optimistic about their medium term prospects, up three percentage points over the last month.

Elevated confidence levels in the capital underlines the scale of recovery London businesses have undergone since the depths of the pandemic.

The capital was one of the hardest hit areas of the UK due to a large proportion of the country’s leisure and hospitality sector being concentrated in the city.

Increased footfall in central London and surging GDP is now aiding the capital’s recovery, however a shortfall of retail and hospitality workers is still somewhat holding London back.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said: “The impact of the pandemic has been especially severe on London, but the last few months of free trading and greater openness have greatly benefitted the economic climate of the capital.

“Business leaders are clearly more confident about their futures than last year. While London has shown itself to be a resilient city, a drop-off in footfall would once again devastate businesses of all sizes.”

A spokesperson for mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The last thing anyone wants to see is more restrictions or to see the virus running out of control, so it’s important that the government redoubles its efforts to make sure that we’re reaching groups who haven’t yet taken up the vaccine, move faster with the rollout of the booster vaccine, reintroduce a legal requirement to wear face coverings on public transport and vaccinate children when they’re eligible.”

A government spokesperson said: “We are monitoring all the data closely, and the Prime Minister has been clear that it does not yet show that Plan B is necessary. But it is ready should we need to act to avoid a rise in hospitalisations which would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS.”