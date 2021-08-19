London Amazon sellers generate £263m monthly revenue in e-commerce boom

UK Amazon sellers now account for 5.5 per cent of the country’s retail sector’s monthly turnover.

Some 13,483 Amazon sellers generate almost £2.5bn in monthly sales, according to analysis from online consumer goods company Trasio. This represented 5.5 per cent of the entire UK retail sector’s turnover in June.

London Amazon sellers generate £263m revenue each month, followed by Birmingham and Manchester, where sellers in both cities made £66m.

The highest average monthly revenues were made by sellers of books (£295,625), clothing (£286,850) and pet supplies (£280,669).

London was the top seller of beauty products and second for grocery items while the capital’s sellers have also thrived in the sports & outdoors, DIY and tools, and home and kitchen supplies categories.

Coronavirus lockdowns have led to a boom in e-commerce sales.

“This data shows the enormous opportunities that Amazon is creating for sellers across the UK. Whether you’re selling football equipment from your basement in Manchester or living in Birmingham and creating the next great ecommerce DIY shop, sellers on Amazon’s marketplace can follow their passions and make money doing so,” said Jim Mann, director of UK acquisitions at Thrasio.