Lloyd’s of London reports £0.9bn loss after shelling out billions on Covid claims

Lloyd’s of London has posted a £0.9bn loss for its 2020 financial year, including net incurred Covid-19 losses of £3.4bn after reinsurance recoveries.

The insurance market has forecast customer pay outs for Covid-19 will reach £6.2bn on a gross basis, with Covid-19 claims adding 13.3 per cent to the market’s combined ratio of 110.3 per cent.

Lloyd’s CEO John Neal said: “Following an extremely challenging year marked by a global health crisis of a scale never seen before, Lloyd’s continued to support its customers with pay outs expected to total £6.2bn in Covid-19.

“The year was also marked by a high frequency of natural catastrophe claims and the UK’s formal exit from the EU, driving further losses and uncertainty.

“Against this unprecedented backdrop we have made good progress across our performance, digitisation, and culture transformation plans. Our disciplined underwriting approach and determination to become the world’s most advanced insurance marketplace have set us up for real success this year alongside the continue positive rate momentum that will see the market supporting growth for the first time in four years.”

Excluding Covid-19 losses, the market delivered an underwriting profit of £0.8bn. The insurance marketplace recorded gross written premiums for the year of £35.5bn, down just slightly from £35.9bn in 2019.

Net resources increased by nearly 11 per cent to £33.9bn, which Lloyd’s said demonstrated the strength of its balance sheet, with a central solvency ratio of 209 per cent.