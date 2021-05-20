Linklaters to face employment tribunal next month over sexual harassment claims

Linklaters and one of its former employees will face an employment tribunal next month after a woman who worked briefly at the firm accused the now ex-employee of sexual harassment.

The claimant, Ms F Imran, said she was subject to sexual harassment when working at Linklaters between December 2018 and February 2019.

In an employment judgment the Magic Circle law firm is named as a respondent, along with Partha Mudgil, whose LinkedIn profile indicates he worked at Linklaters from March 2012 to January 2020.

During his time at the firm, Mudgil was a banking associate for the first five years, before heading up its tech start-up Nakhoda, which he co-founded.

The hearing will take place next month on 15,16,17 and 21 June. Linklaters disputes the claim.

According to the judgment, published in March, Imran disclosed 17 pages of WhatsApp messages to support her claim.

The Magic Circle firm tried to strike out the claim, on the grounds that after the complainant failed to comply with a number of the tribunal’s orders, including not complying with the order to exchange witness statements, however Judge Glennie decided the hearing should go ahead.

“I have given serious consideration to striking out the claim,” Judge Glennie wrote in the judgment.

“The claimant’s default has caused the hearing to be postponed and, as Mr Lewis recognised, this means among other things that the allegations against the second respondent in particular will remain undetermined for a further period. There is a risk of witnesses’ memories sading with the passage of time.

“I have, however, concluded that as a matter of discretion I should not strike out the claim at this point. The tribunal does not lightly strike out a complaint of sexual harassment.”

He later added: “I should, however, emphasise that there is little prospect of the tribunal tolerating any further default on the claimant’s part.”

Linklaters and Mudgil declined to comment.

