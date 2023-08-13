L&G set to reveal profit hit as insurers tackle new accounting rules

L&G chief Sir Nigel Wilson will hand over the reins after 12 years this year

Legal & General is set to report a dent in its profit this week as a host of top insurance firms reveal the scale of a financial hit delivered by new accounting rules ushered in this year.

The London insurance giant will report its first half results on Tuesday and is hoping to convince investors it can arrest a slump in its share price and refresh the buzz around its long term capital generation plan.

City analysts will also have eyes trained on the key metric of operating profit as L&G reveals the impact of new accounting rules on insurance firms. New rules introduced from January this year are expected to hamper reported profits for insurance firms in the short term.

L&G made £1.4bn in the first six months of 2022, on its way to £2.9bn for the full year. However, analysts are pricing in operating profit across the group to come in at £834m for the first six months, according to a company-compiled consensus.

Hargreaves Lansdown analysts said this week that L&G would be among the firms “most affected” by the changes and profits would fall in the short term.

“Management have been clear that the cash generated by the business will remain unchanged, as will the strategy and business priorities,” said Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

“The key difference is that profits from the insurance business are stored in the balance sheet and released over time, causing a hit to reported profits in the short term compared to the old regime.”

The profits dent will come after a tumble in L&G’s share price over the past year, with shares trading down 18.92 per cent.

Veteran chief Sir Nigel Wilson is also set to hand over the reins to Santander’s António Simões after 12 years will be looking to go out on the up at the end of this year.

Tuesday’s numbers will be judged in the context of his long-term plans for 2020-2024, in which L&G said it was targeting capital generation of £8bn to £9bn, dividend per share growth of three per cent to six per cent, and earnings growth per share to outpace the dividend.

L&G is the first of a host of the country’s to insurance firms to post numbers this week, with Aviva and Admiral set to report on Wednesday.

Britzman said Admiral will have a tough crowd in the City after markets were left “unimpressed” by Admiral’s full-year results back in March.

“Profits missed analyst expectations as higher claims and an increase in the cost of servicing them weighed on performance,” he added.

“But, broadly speaking, Admiral’s performance in this tricky environment has been strong to date compared to peers.”