Letters: Paying the price of privacy

[Re: Facebook results, Oct 25]

We’re all being hurtled head first into an online world where the advertising ecosystem has been absolutely turned upside down thanks to the iOS 14.5 update, especially for any business that has relied on Facebook’s advertising for the majority of their customer acquisitions.

Now most online advertising data is not accessible, any businesses that now cannot find alternate traffic sources will likely suffer significant revenue falls.

If Facebook can’t adapt to this then they will also suffer significant losses in revenue as people decide to invest their ad budgets elsewhere.

Tom Oswald

[Re: Movember, Nov 1]

Millions of pounds will be raised worldwide for Movember, but it is still the case that many men find it too hard to open up about their mental health.

As we know, one size doesn’t fit all. Too often, pride, culture, and stigma can prevent men finding the help they need. Men are twice as likely to have mental health problems due to their work, according to Mind. The best mental health solutions are proactive and accessible. They require early intervention. So, the workplace should become a new frontline in this fight.

Peer support works for many men, and specialised programmes.

Company-wide training and open forum discussions can improve business culture.

Depression, anxiety, stress and burnout disrupt lives and businesses.

Paula Allen