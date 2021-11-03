Letters: Open up, Anne Boden

[Re: Starling Bank chief, Nov. 1]

I read Anne Boden’s recent comments on open banking (or open finance as we call it) with great interest. To a certain degree I agree the UK’s credit bureau system is already “very sophisticated” but I cannot agree that new innovations “don’t really make it better for either the consumer or the lender”.

Open finance proves that they do. True, the adoption hasn’t been fast enough, but the fact is that the CMA is achieving increased competition through open finance. People are feeling more and more confident in connecting their bank account data in exchange for a wider range of credit offers and so open finance remains vital in shaking up the system even further – for the benefit of both consumer and lender.

It gives lenders a far more detailed, thorough and holistic analysis of the consumer’s risk so they can reach more customers. For the customers themselves, there are a wider array of products available – particularly to those who might otherwise be turned away for credit.

Almost all lenders in the UK and know that the fintechs and challengers using alternative data are rapidly growing market share, taking it from the high street banks who pulled back from the market during Covid.

Consumers who choose to share their data via open finance are typically lower risk than others. Lenders can afford to test the use of open finance data with little risk to their product economics – a huge attraction for any bank or fintech.



Andy Sleigh