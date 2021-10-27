Let 'em eat cake: Rishi Sunak takes a page from Boris Johnson's playbook

Rishi Sunak has been learning from his boss. Much of SW1 expected Sunak to rein in spending today and begin to plot a path back to a more balanced Budget, after increasing the size of the state to record peacetime levels.

The chancellor instead produced a Budget that was far more Johnsonian than Thatcherite as he promised the world and everything in it to everyone. Day-to-day public spending was increased by £150bn over the term of parliament, talked up as the biggest increase in a century, while the UK’s tax burden will hit its highest level in more than 50 years.

It was a truly blue collar Conservative affair. Beer duty? Cut. Business rates? Slashed. NHS funding levels? Higher than they ever were under New Labour.

For much of the announcement Sunak hit on rhetoric around improving public services and “levelling up” the country, saying the “awesome power of opportunity shouldn’t be available only to a wealthy few”.

However, this all gave way in a revealing passage that was squarely aimed at the fiscal hawks on the Tory backbenches.

“The moments that make life worth living aren’t created by government, aren’t announced by government, aren’t granted by government,” he said. “They come from us as people – our choices, our sacrifices, our efforts and we believe people should keep more of the rewards of those efforts.

“I want to say this simple thing to the House and the British people … by the end of this Parliament, I want taxes to be going down, not up.”

This attempt to face both ways is reminiscent of Boris Johnson’s modus operandi. A classic example of the genre was when he praised high and low taxes in the same speech during Conservative party conference this year.

Sunak has clearly imbibed his boss’ methods as he spent hundreds of billions of pounds to please parts of the Tories’ new electoral base in former Labour Strongholds, while also giving a wink and a nod to the rank-and-file of his party.

One Conservative MP said they were concerned the government is spending “enormous amounts of money” and that there appeared to be “a bit of a conspiracy of consensus to talk the risks [of inflation] down”.

Tellingly, they added that the parliamentary party was relatively happy with the Budget because “people feel defeated and deflated by Covid and they don’t mind the big spending too much anymore”.

This is very much symptomatic of Johnson’s grip on British politics and his transformation of the Tory party into his own image. Sunak, while a bonafide political star in his own right, showed that he is not immune from the Prime Minister’s iron will.