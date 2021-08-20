Leon managing director steps down with immediate effect

Restaurant brand Leon has confirmed that Nick Ayerst has stepped down from his role as managing director by mutual agreement.

The healthy fast food brand’s current director of growth and culture, Glenn Edwards, will take on the MD role with immediate effect.

Edwards was managing director of Leon (USA) until March 2021. “Glenn is the right person to take the business to the next level and drive forward its restaurant strategy,” a Leon spokesperson said.

“[Ayerst] joined Leon in September 2020 during the Covid-19 lockdown and has supported the team throughout this short and challenging period.

“We would like to thank Nick for his unwavering support, strategic contribution and professionalism during his time at LEON. We wish him the very best for the future,” Leon’s spokesperson added.

The brand will launch the first Leon drive-thru site in West Yorkshire later this year alongside plans to open around 20 restaurants a year from 2022.