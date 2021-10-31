Leading alcohol charity Drinkaware criticised for data delay

Drinkaware, one of Britain’s leading alcohol charities, has been criticised over data lag for thousands of app users with relaunch.

Funded by the industry, the lifestyle app promotes its alcohol consumption app to help curb excessive drinking and monitor consumption with red-flag warnings of harmful consumption.

However, after the relaunch in August this year, some users have complained that more than four years of drinking consumption logged on the app have disappeared, along with the estimated financial cost of heavy drinking sessions.

The app has since had more than 100 one-star reviews on the Apple app store.

The charity said it had received around 140 complaints from users, and said although “sensitive” data did disappear, it was not permanently deleted and that it had been working to restore the information.

Many complained that the raison d’être of the app had vanished as they no longer had the comparison of their previous habits.

The charity claims it has restored the history for individuals that specifically complained, but stated the app still needed updating.

“We know some loyal and committed users of the old app haven’t appreciated the changes we’ve made. We’re listening to their concerns,” the charity said in a statement.