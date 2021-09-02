Land Rover's V8 Defender Bond Edition celebrates ‘No Time To Die’

A new special edition Land Rover Defender celebrates the SUV’s starring role in the forthcoming James Bond film. The Defender V8 Bond Edition is inspired by the vehicles featured in the 25th 007 movie, No Time To Die.

Three hundred examples will be made, with buyers able to choose the short-wheelbase 90 or long-wheelbase 110 body styles. All are powered by the thunderous 525hp 5.0-litre supercharged V8.

A real-life movie star

(Land Rover)

Each Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition comes with an Extended Black Pack, giving a sinister monochrome appearance. Adding to this are a set of gloss black 22-inch alloy wheels. These hide brake calipers painted in eye-catching Xenon Blue.

On the rear of the V8 Bond Edition is a ‘Defender 007’ badge, while the exterior puddle lamps also feature the famous James Bond logo.

Inside, the Pivi Pro infotainment system touchscreen displays a special 007-inspired start-up animation. Laser-etched interior details will signify the Defender is ‘one of 300’ examples.

Shaken and stirred

(Land Rover)

From this global production run of 300 cars, the UK market will receive only 15 examples of the V8 Bond Edition. They will be limited to five Defender 90s, with the remaining 10 cars in 110 form.

Each Defender will be built by Land Rover’s in-house personalisation department, SV Bespoke.

Pricing for the Defender V8 Bond Edition starts at £105,395 in 90 guise. Opting for the larger 110 means upping your budget to £108,040.

‘Two great British brands’

(Land Rover)

Along with the latest V8 Defender, the forthcoming No Time To Die film features a range of other Land Rover models. Two examples of the sporty Range Rover Sport SVR will appear alongside a Range Rover Classic, and even a Land Rover Series III.

Finbar McFall, Land Rover brand director, said: “The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on-screen in No Time To Die. It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.”

No Time To Die debuts in UK cinemas on 30 September 2021, ahead of a North American release on 8 October 2021.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research