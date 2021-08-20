Lamborghini delivers record-breaking Urus SUV to London

The 15,000th Lamborghini Urus super-SUV has been delivered to its new owner. Demonstrating the international appeal of the high-rise Italian supercar, the landmark Urus was ordered by a UK customer.

Before being handed over to its new keeper, however, the Urus was taken on a tour of London by the capital’s H.R. Owen dealership, located in South Kensington.

Following its launch in 2018, the Urus has catapulted Lamborghini sales to record levels.

Setting production records

During its first full year of production in 2019, the car doubled the total output of Lamborghini’s Sant’Agata factory. It has gone on to set a record for being the highest produced model in the company’s history – and in the shortest amount of time since launch.

The popularity of the Urus led Lamborghini to build a brand-new paint shop, making use of artificial intelligence. This allows customers to specify an even greater degree of customisation than before.

Making records on ice, too

Fittingly, the Lamborghini Urus that left the production line was configured with the latest ‘Graphite Capsule’ set of finishes. This means an exterior finished in Grigio Keres Matt grey paint, with eye-searing Verde Scandal green detailing. The theme continues inside, with the steering wheel rim also upholstered in bold Verde Scandal.

With a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, the 650hp Urus is one of the most powerful production SUVs in the world – although it faces stiff competition from the new Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

Earlier this year, it also became the fastest SUV on ice. At the Days of Speed event on Lake Baikal in Russia, the Urus reached 185mph over a frozen one-kilometre (0.62-mile) course.

