Labour party members and supporters hit by cyber attack

The Labour party has been hit by a cyber attack, with data taken from its members and registered supporters.

Labour officials announced today that a “third party that handles data” was hit by a “cyber incident” a few days ago and that the matter has been reported to the National Crime Agency (NCA), National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

On 29 October the company storing data for Labour was hit by an attack that “resulted in a significant quantity of party data being rendered inaccessible on their systems”.

“We understand that the data includes information provided to the Party by its members, registered and affiliated supporters, and other individuals who have provided their information to the Party,” Labour said.

“The full scope and impact of the incident is being urgently investigated.”