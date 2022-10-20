Kudos for OnlyFans: Watchdog says smaller video platforms need to protect kids better

Only Fans has broken profit records in its 2021 results. Credit: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto / Getty Images

New research from Ofcom has found that smaller adult video-sharing platforms need to do

more to prevent children from accessing porn and other inappropriate content.

In a report published today, the media regulator said it was concerned that whilst smaller companies had some age verification measures in place, they did not go far enough.

One unnamed adult platform told Ofcom that it had decided against robust age verification because it would cut into profitability.

The regulator said that smaller firms “did not provide us with confidence” for their measures — with some sites just relying on self-declaration of age.

Meanwhile OnlyFans, the biggest video-sharing platform, was praised by Ofcom for its use of third-party verification tools like Yoti, and use of ID checks.

OnlyFans’ Chief Strategy & Operations Officer Keily Blair told City A.M. that the company “aims to be the safest digital media platform in the world”.

“We will continue to go above and beyond the legal requirements, and our peers, to provide a safe platform for Creators and Fans while maximizing their freedom to control and monetize the lawful content they produce and view on OnlyFans,” she said.

Earlier this month, Ofcom found that a third of under-18s lied about their age when using social media.

The fresh report comes as the Online Safety Bill continues to make its way through parliament, which will give Ofcom more powers to hold social media firms to account.

Ofcom already has some power to regulate platforms like Tiktok and Snap to ensure that they protect people from harmful videos, but early forms of the new bill have suggested that these powers could be pushed even further.

However, it is unclear whether the new culture secretary Michelle Donelan is keen to push forward with this measure. She has already said that the rules requiring tech firms to tackle “legal but harmful” material would be altered.