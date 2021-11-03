Klarna takes on Big Tech with launch of cross-store online shopping browser

Buy now pay later (BNPL) fintech Klarna is taking on Amazon, Google and Facebook with the global rollout of an “all in one” shopping app today, on the back of its $1.05bn acquisition of Swedish price comparison site PriceRunner.

In a bold move that signals the Swedish fintech’s ambition to go beyond just offering shoppers a way of paying for products and instead tread on Google’s turf as a destination to find products, Klarna is marketing its app relaunch as “the only app consumers need”.

The launch comes hot on the heels of Klarna’s fifth acquisition this year yesterday – of the price comparison site PriceRunner that hails from its home country and boasts 18m monthly users.

Commenting on the acquisition yesterday, Klarna’s chief product officer David Fock gave away a clue into the fintech giant’s plans and said: “It also further cements that Klarna will not be a marketplace but a viable and competitive alternative for retail partners vs Amazon, Google and Facebook.”

Having already been tested in some markets including the UK, the new “one stop shop” app is launching in ten new markets today, including the US, Australia, New Zealand, Germany, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland and France.

Designed to “eliminate the need to switch between several apps,” it enables consumers to browse and buy at any online store – regardless of whether they are directly partnered with Klarna as a payment service – as well as receive notifications about price drops, delivery tracking, returns, and spending overviews.

CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski described the launch as “a major milestone on our journey to helping people save time and money and giving them more control over their finances.”

“With the introduction of our new app, Klarna becomes an end to end shopping service that caters to many needs – from inspiration and discovery to seamless post-purchase experiences,” he added.

Klarna has shape-shifted quite considerably in the last few weeks, having also branched out from its core BNPL service and launched a “pay now” immediate payment service for customers in the UK.

It also added more visible language at checkouts that underline that BNPL options are credit products, in what fintech observers viewed as a protective measure ahead of looming regulation of the fast-growing sector by the UK’s financial watchdog.