Klarna hits 20m US users as it eyes stock market listing

Payments firm Klarna has reported a leap in US transactions via its platform in the second quarter, ahead of an expected stock market debut.

The Swedish “buy now, pay later” company said its number of users in the US grew by three million to 20 million and it would continue to eye new markets.

“With a proven concept for market expansion, Klarna will continue to grow by entering new markets and continuing to diversify revenue streams,” the firm said in a statement.

It did not offer any details on its expected stock market listing but there have been predictions Klarna will list in New York in 2022.

Klarna’s gross merchandise volume grew to more than $20 billion in the three months ending June 30 from $12 billion a year ago.

The fintech does not have “immediate plans” for an IPO amid “very volatile” markets, chief executive Sebastian Siemiatkowski recently told Bloomberg in Warsaw.

Klarna was valued at $45.6bn in its latest funding round, almost four times higher than last year.