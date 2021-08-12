Just retirement income sales climb to £900m, brightening its full-year outlook

Financial services group Just has seen its retirement income sales climb to £909m in the past six months, swelling 22 per cent in comparison with the first half of last year.

The group posted an adjusted operating profit of £90m in the six months to 30 June, 47 per cent more than in the same period in 2020.

Shares opened higher this morning, up 0.94 per cent at 107p per share.

“New business premiums, operating profits and underlying capital generation have improved significantly on the previous year,” group CEO David Richardson said.

The financial services boss explained that the “fundamental drivers” in its core markets are strong, which has buoyed the group’s outlook for the rest of the year.

“We are confident in our outlook as we deliver sustainable and profitable growth across the group,” he said, adding that Just has set a target of being carbon neutral by 2025.

The group’s investments are also set to be carbon neutral by 2050, Just said in a statement, as environment, social and governance factors edge higher on both the consumer and investor agenda.