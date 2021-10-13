Just Eat UK surpasses 1bn orders milestone

Just Eat Takeaway.com’s financials were boosted in the third quarter of 2021 as Brits swapped home-cooked meals for takeout.

The takeaway website processed 266m orders in the third quarter of 2021, representing a 25 per cent jump compared with the same period of 2020 which helped the UK branch of the company reach the milestone of 1bn orders since its foundation.

The gross value of sales reached a whopping €6.8bn (£5.8) up 23 per cent year-on-year with UK orders experiencing the sharpest growth and accounting for €1.6bn of takings in just three months.

Jitse Groen, the chief executive of Just Eat Takeaway.com, said “with most of the world returning to pre-pandemic

life, our growth in the third quarter of 2021 has remained strong.

“We look forward to updating the market on the exciting opportunities for long-term growth across our business during our Capital Markets Day on 21 October,” Groen added, noting that the company is well-positioned as it enters Autumn and Winter which is its traditional growth season.

While the UK market experienced rapid growth the US remains the company’s largest market having contributed €6.1bn to revenues this year to date.

Despite the bumper results the Amsterdam-headquartered company has struggled since it was formed through a £6.2bn merger of Just Eat and Takeaway.com last year. Shares are down 35.13 per cent this year to date.

