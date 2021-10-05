Just a handful of Brits want to work remotely all the time, reveal new figures published today.

Research by the UK’s largest bank HSBC found 14 per cent of people want to work away from the office all the time.

The figures reinforce the continued pull of physical offices, but highlight that elements of hybrid working are likely to become a more frequent model adopted by UK businesses.

Around a third of firms think flexible working is the best model to use, according to HSBC.

The findings come as employers across the UK are struggling to deliver normal services amid a scarcity of workers.

Firms that fail to incorporate the positive changes to working practices engineered during the pandemic will find it harder to recruit and retain talent, thinks Roland Emmans, technology sector head at HSBC UK.

UK firms are also sweating over the negative impact large swathes of their staff working from home will have on corporate culture and staff retention, according to findings by the recruiter, Robert Half.

“As competition for talent intensifies, companies need to look beyond tactical delivery – such as increased connectivity and communications technologies – and embed enhanced flexible working practices to keep their workforce engaged and productive.”

Data from the Office for National Statistics shows around seven in 10 workers are back at their normal place of work.

Business leaders think offering flexible working is just as important as pay for their employees.