Jude Law on Peter Pan and Wendy and a particularly magical moment on set with his young cast

Jude Law is interviewed at the Peter Pan & Wendy World Premiere. The film stars Jude Law, Yara Shahidi, Ever Anderson, Alexander Molony, as well as The Lost Boys: Jacobi Jupe, Joshua Pickering, Kelsey & Skyler Yates, Caelan Edie, Noah Matofsky, Florence Bensburg, Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez, Felix de Sousa and directed by David Lowery. Colin Hart & Scott Davis are on the red carpet. Plot: The reimagining introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl looking to avoid boarding school who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever. The original movie will begin streaming on disney+ 28 April, 2023.

