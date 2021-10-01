JP Morgan Chases the prize of digital banking in the UK

Banking is in the middle of a trust crisis. Customers feel detached from the services managing their money, and struggle with complex and time-consuming admin involved. Fintechs have found a vacuum and jumped in, competing for primacy.

In this already crowded market, there is a newcomer. JP Morgan’s digital bank, Chase, has finally set foot in the UK.

The American philosophy “go big or go home” is certainly the case for this bold launch. The US market leader has dazzled personal finance reporters with perks on offer, including 1 per cent cashback on everyday spending, fee-free debit card use abroad and 24/7 customer support.

JPMorgan has the brand prestige, technology and deep pockets to make a powerful first impression. But in the UK it has to compete against 344 banks and dozens of digital-only challengers, plus an app for every fringe financial service you can dream of.

Brits have been quick to embrace fintech, but countless digital projects have failed to create a sustainable business impact.

Chase’s total assets stand at $3.68tn: a bottomless well in the eyes of London’s fintech community (for scale, Monzo has raised $648m to date).

Nonetheless, execs have set their sights firmly on profitability. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to extend the 1 per cent cashback on debit card spending after the first year. These perks are simply too costly.

So once the buzz of the launch has subsided, Chase will need to fight to hang onto its customers and convince users to adopt the bank as their primary provider.

It has the potential to fill the void much fintech has lacked: institutional backing. While younger millennials were easily persuaded onto the likes of Monzo, older customers, more wary of who holds their purse strings, are less easily tempted.

There are two fundamental truths in banking: a bank’s most valuable asset is its customers’ financial data, and most banks don’t truly understand their customers’ needs. If Chase can put the two together – using transaction data to provide a personalised service – they can lay the foundations for market dominance.

Mass digitalisation has led to a boom in personal finance apps, and with it, “tech indigestion”. For banks to stay competitive and earn customers’ loyalty, it’s vital to offer a complete banking proposition. Chase’s acquisition of online investments and pensions provider Nutmeg not only makes sense from a customer acquisition standpoint, but brings popular investment products into the mix.

Now is the time for banks to fulfil their unwritten social contract with customers to protect their financial wellbeing. People don’t just want a slick user interface; they want support to plan for the future, save for retirement, avoid late fees and get the best deals.

Right now, banks aren’t seriously competing on this front – which presents a real opportunity for Chase to differentiate its proposition through “tech for good”.

Chase’s ultimate goal will be to provide a complete suite of personal finance tools, leaving customers wanting for nothing. Through this, Chase can analyse data to know their customers intimately, personalise their experience and help them realise financial goals. No doubt other fintechs will be watching closely.