JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon plans first UK visit since Covid hit

JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon will visit London next month for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak.

The trip could result in fresh momentum for workers to return to the City as the banker has advocated for office-working.

The Wall Street banking boss will meet clients and staff after an initial scheduled trip in June was called off due to quarantine rules.

Dimon chose to visit Paris instead of London earlier this summer, prior to the government reintroducing a quarantine exemption for senior executives

Ministers were worried the City could lose major investment to rivals after Dimon met French President Macron on his Europe trip but swerved the UK, according to The Telegraph.

JP Morgan is planning to launch its Chase digital bank later this year, which will compete with companies like Monzo.