John Lewis scraps plans for homes after villagers' displeasure

John Lewis has been forced to ditch blueprints for a dozen affordable homes after Hampshire villagers hit back at the plans.

The department store retailer had planned 12 new homes in Longstock, near Andover. However, it ditched the plans, citing “a significant level of opposition to the scheme,” to the parish council, The Sunday Telegraph reported.

Residents were concerned about the potential for more traffic and the scale of the project, proposed in a street named Church Lane.

The founder of the partnership, John Spedan Lewis, bought an estate in Leckford in 1929 and acquired further land in the following years.

John Lewis is looking to branch out from retail with social housing developments and home insurance.

Chairman Dame Sharon White has pledged that two-fifth of the firm’s profits in the next decade will be made outside shops.

A John Lewis spokesperson said the decision not to progress with the Church Lane site was “not one we took lightly.”

They added the company was “committed to finding a solution to deliver affordable housing” in the area and it was currently considering alternative sites.

“There was not a clear local majority in support of the development, which is a key measure for us and something we promised to adhere to given our heritage here and role within the village.”