John Lewis launches fast fashion range

Retailer John Lewis has announced it will launch a fast fashion range under its Anyday brand.

The company is expanding its line of affordable homeware and technology products to include menswear, womenswear and children’s fashion next week.

Around 700 new clothing products – some retailing for just £4 – are to be included in the launch, with 120 Waitrose supermarkets participating from the end of September.

The move comes after customers criticised the retailer for its lack of clothing items at lower prices, The Telegraph reported.

“Anyday is a stepchange for John Lewis and forms an important part of our business transformation plans. It was created to deliver style, quality and value for money for everyday moments and has been our most successful own brand home launch for a spring season to date,” John Lewis & Partners executive director Pippa Wicks said.

Anyday has marked almost £60m in sales in its first four months, Wicks added.