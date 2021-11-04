John Lewis and M&S launch Christmas adverts as Brits hope to make up for lost time

After many Brits spent Christmas separated from family and friends, anxiously awaiting news of another Covid lockdown, this year’s festive season feels even more poignant.

It is no surprise then that the first batch of retailers to release their Christmas campaigns have pulled out all the stops.

John Lewis and Marks & Spencer are among the first brands to release their festive adverts this season, after online fashion chain Very.co.uk launched its ad earlier this week.

Retailers have focused on a re-discovery of the delights of the season.

M&S – which launched two Christmas campaigns this year, for its food and clothing arms – has added some superstar, or superhero, power to its offer too.

Spiderman star Tom Holland was revealed as the voice of Percy Pig – he says it took him “less than a second” to say yes to the advert.

Social media users were given a tease of the campaign with a #whoispercypig trailer clip, seen by 9m people in the UK.

The Marvel star’s voice features alongside Dawn French, who voices a Christmas fairy. The characters explore a store after-dark a la Night at the Museum.

Percy the Pig is voiced by Spiderman star and British actor Tom Holland, in Marks & Spencers’ biggest campaign for years.

Percy the Pig has been given his voiceover actor a run for his money, as the brand continues to build ahead of the character’s 30th birthday next year.

In its biggest campaign for several years, M&S has made an additional seven adverts showing Percy exploring different food products, that will broadcast up until New Years.

The supermarket has appealed to a new demographic with Percy videos on TikTok garnering millions of views, alongside those made by shop staff.

Both brands are launching social media filters with their ads too while John Lewis is debuting an interactive app and website experience for its My John Lewis Members.

The adjacent advert for its clothing department takes viewers on a musical tour of festive moments. The ‘Anything but Ordinary’ campaign focuses on the idea that this Christmas is a special one.

M&S said it would be the first UK retailer to allow viewers to use a QR code, which is included in its advert.

The retailer’s clothing campaign was shot by Autumn de Wilde and stars Madisyn Ritland

Anna Braithwaite, M&S clothing & home director said: “Our products help make the season anything but ordinary – from fun family PJs for cosy nights in, to the chic velvet suit for the much anticipated party season, to the best beautiful decorations for the Christmas tree.”

John Lewis’ ad depicts an alien who has crashed to earth in her star spaceship forming a friendship with a human boy, who shares tokens of Christmas. ‘Unexpected Guest’ stars two 14-year-old actors, Skye and Raffi, who have both appeared on BBC and ITV dramas before.

“ There is nothing more magical than discovering the joy of Christmas for the first time and enjoying your favourite festive moments with loved ones,” Claire Pointon, director of customer for John Lewis, said.



She added: “After the last 18 months, we wanted our advert to really celebrate this as we look forward to a

brighter future. We know our customers are excited for this festive season more than ever, as they reconnect with family and friends.”

The John Lewis advert depicts Nathan teaching space traveller Skye about Christmas, before she returns to space.

For the brands, who started plotting their adverts when Christmas lights were still up earlier this year, the campaigns mark a return to pre-Covid storytelling. Last year, adverts took the form of product close-ups or animations.

With 50 days until Christmas Eve, the adverts come at a time when shoppers will be anxiously hoping nothing scuppers their plans – unlike last year.

M&S said it is launching sales of its fresh turkeys this week, earlier than usual, to reassure customers their Christmas dinner table will not be hit by supply chain issues.