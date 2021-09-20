Joe Biden will lift US travel ban for fully vaccinated UK and EU passengers

Joe Biden’s White House has confirmed that fully vaccinated UK and EU passengers will be able to travel to the US from November, breaking an 18-month ban originally set by Donald Trump at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the current travel regime, only American citizens, their families, green card holders and people with national interest exemptions can enter the US.

Sources told the Financial Times that the lifting of the ban will be a part of a wider international travel framework implemented by the White House.

This new system will replace the patchwork of individual bans across the world.

The news has sent shares in airlines across the continent soaring, with IAG, owner of British Airways, up by almost nine per cent by mid-afternoon.

Shares in Air France, KLM and Lufthansa are all up by around six per cent.

American Express Global Business travel executive Andrew Crawley said there was “huge pent-up demand” for transatlantic business travel, after 550 days of shut borders between the US and Europe.

“We fully expect to see a sustained spike in bookings. It is a positive step forward for global economic recovery and we await further details from the White House.”

Chief markets analyst at markets.com Neil Wilson said: “Whether or not the US makes the green list or not come October is another matter.

“I would assume the loosening of the rules – a win for the EU and UK – is based on the quid pro quo that they will make it easy for their citizens to travel to the US. Levels of vaccinations in the US are high enough to outweigh concerns about cases.”

Biden’s expected announcement comes after he and Boris Johnson agreed in June to launch a UK-US travel taskforce, which would look at opening an air corridor between the countries.

It will come as the United Nations General Assembly kicks off today.

The news will be widely welcomed by business groups across the UK, with financial services lobby TheCityUK yesterday outlining the importance of cross-Atlantic travel.

TheCityUK chief executive Miles Celic said: “We regard the safe reopening of travel routes to major business centres as a key underpinning of the UK’s international competitiveness.

“While we remain extremely mindful of the ongoing global health challenge, we would like the government to work with the US to reopen travel between the UK and US. This would help UK-based firms in our industry power the recovery of the wider economy.”